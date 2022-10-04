Beyoncé Lets Loose In Latest Tiffany & Co. Campaign With Studio 54 Vibes

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé graced us with some new visuals from Renaissance … well, sort of.

Tiffany & Co. unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Lose Yourself in Love,’ featuring Beyoncé as an ambassador. The songstress stars in a new commercial for the storied jewelry brand as she walks down a dim alleyway and emerges into a party fit for a queen.

The black and white visuals show her rocking a Studio 54-themed gown and Tiffany bling as she lets loose and dances among the crowd while ‘Summer Renaissance,’ the final track on her dance album Renaissance, plays in the back.

Bey’s partnership with Tiffan began last summer, and so far, we’ve seen her with Jay Z and Blue Ivy on a short film entitled “Date Night” and singing to Hov while at home casually rocking the Tiffany Yellow Diamond.

“I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” said Beyoncé after the partnership’s announcement.

The partnership goes beyond dope pieces of jewelry but also has a philanthropic angle with the backing of Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD and Hov’s Shawn Carter Foundation for the About Love Scholarship Foundation.

With a focus on HBCUs, Tiffany’s pledged $2 million to over 60 students at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio to make their dream of education come to fruition.

Peep the visuals above as we await actual music videos from the Renaissance album.

