R&B Group DVSN Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Sept 26-Sept 30)

PROJECTS

*Kenny Mason – RUFFS

Breakout Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason drops new mixtape RUFFS via RCA Records. The project includes the tracks from his recently released EP PUP PACK and new songs such as “SPIN N FLIP” feat.Young Nudy and “MINUTE FOREVER.” Kenny’s new music comes on the heels of his buzzing single “Stick,” a Dreamville collaboration with J. Cole, JID and Sheck Wes from the D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The “Stick” visual, which has already racked up over 3 million views, featured Kenny alongside the other artists on the track. Recently, Kenny has been on the festival circuit with sets at Rolling Loud, Wireless Festival, Bonnaroo and more, in addition to making surprise appearances at Coachella on JID’s set and Governor’s Ball on J. Cole’s set.

*Albee Al – Free The Real

Rap’s Jersey City gladiator Albee Al is back with an emphatic seventeen-track album FREE THE REAL along with a video to “King Koba.”

On August 15th, Albee Al was released from Passaic County Jail after a three-year stint, and FREE THE REAL shows that Albee Al has not missed a beat. FREE THE REAL provides a juxtaposition between Albee’s superstar status and the recurring obstacles that hit him whenever he gets on a hot streak in his career. When asked about what his music means to his home state, Albee exclaims, “I just want to be somebody Jersey can count on. If I was the president, I’d do everything to make sure I’ll never let you down. Letting you down is like letting me down. It reflects how I carry myself and I want to show that there really is a way out during the times we feel like there is no way out.”

*DJ Sol Messiah – GOD CMPLX

Following an incredible run of singles up to now, DJ Sol Messiah has dropped his first studio album ‘GOD CMPLX’ through Rhymesayers Entertainment today.

The album comes out swinging with the title track, “GOD CMPLX,” which features KXNG Crooked and Sa-Roc trading slick and fiery bars over an epic, grandiose beat. Showcasing the versatility of Sol Messiah’s sound, “Limitless” finds Evidence getting busy over a dramatic, piano & string-infused track. From the brassy, drum-heavy sound of “The Hard Way” (feat. Che Noir, Sa-Roc & Lyric Jones) to the haunting vocal harmonies of “Sol Supreme” (feat. Cambatta), GOD CMPLX is not only full of bangers, it’s also a diverse gallery of sounds that serves as a testament to Sol Messiah’s skills as both a producer and a visionary. The journey that Sol Messiah began so many years ago, as a youth discovering Hip Hop in Atlanta, has no ending in sight. With his gifted ear and fierce dedication to Hip Hop culture, he continues to use his craft to build his own body of work as well as help maintain and elevate the culture of Hip Hop as a whole.

*Trust’N & Bkwds – NEVERLAND

Following 2019’s Lapse, Wisconsin wordsmiths Trust’N & Bkwdsunload their latest body of work Neverland. Combining different elements of Hip-Hop, Pop, and R&B, the artists showcase their versatility from beginning to end. Youthful, down to earth lyrics, catchy choruses, strong songwriting, and solid sonics make this project an easy listen. The dynamic duo’s voices have always seemed to blend together eloquently and it’s more than apparent on this new release. Co-written and produced by the partners in rhyme, additional instrumentation comes compliments of Milian Beats, Era Lake, and NextLane Beats.The 5-track EP touches the topics of humble beginnings, heartbreak, and the lavish lifestyle their hard work has afforded them.

SINGLES

*DVSN – What’s Up

R&B duo, dvsn, composed of singer Daniel Daley and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Nineteen85, release their newest single, “What’s Up” ft. Jagged Edge. Produced by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox and Nineteen85, “What’s Up” is the highly anticipated follow up to the previously released controversial single, “If I Get Caught”. The new track brings the passion and vocals fans have been yearning for, marking the return of the traditional R&B ballad. “What’s Up” is about what ego mixed with regret can lead to. This marks dvsn’s second single release in 2022.

Directed by Andy Madeleine, dvsn drives home the message of “What’s Up” with a nostalgic, late 90’s/early 2000’s inspired visual centered around moments that follow after heartbreak. A continuation of their last video, “What’s Up” opens with flashbacks of Daniel and Drea from “If I Get Caught” setting up what’s to come, and ending with Daniel singing in the rain, paying homage to R&B videos of the past. The captivating video has special appearances by Jermaine Dupri and Jagged Edge.

*Iman Nunez ft. Annalise Azadian – Pieces

The young Yonkers recording artist Iman Nunez and New York singer Annalise Azadia collabed on this soulful single “Pieces.” The song acknowledges how good things don’t always have happy endings. When the vocalist, Annalise Azadia sings “can’t jeopardize what I hold close to me, best we go our own ways,” she knows that this relationship can’t go on.

“Pieces” describes a mutual understanding that ex-lovers get where they see that things don’t have to last nor do they actually survive. However, there will be that struggle between moving forward and holding on. Iman expands on that struggle by rapping, “I get tempted to reach out but I never send, my pride won’t let me mend all the pieces we put to end.” The two artists match the intimate and vulnerable tone of Haysuse’s production to deliver a relatable song.

*Kenyon Dixon – Getting Late

*DSmoke ft Davion Farris – Switch Up

Hailing from Ingelwood, California family-focused brothers DSmoke (American rapper and songwriter) and Davion Farris (R&B singer and songwriter) release their new single, Switch Up. DSmoke and Farris come from a musical family (uncle who played bass for Prince, his mother, gospel singer Jackie Gouche-Farris, sang backup for Michael Jackson and Anita Baker, cousin Tiffany Gouche is a songwriter and their brother SiR is also popular in R&B).

