Inspirational Life Styles: Be Still and Know – Songs of Victory

SONGS OF VICTORY

Life can feel like a battle sometimes.  From keeping up with busy schedules to making major decisions, we are met with challenges daily.  Some days we just want to hide away for a while so we can recharge and refocus.

God is our hiding place – our protection and our rest.  He walks with us through the battles of life and sings a song of victory over us.  With Christ as our strength, we can not only make it through the battle, but we can come out as joyful victors.

Scripture:

Psalm 32:7 (NLT) You are my hiding place; you protect me from trouble.  You surround me with songs of victory.

Prayer:

Lord, as I face the challenges in my daily life, help me run to you.  As I hide myself in you, give me your peace, your rest, and your hope.  I pray that I would enter my battles with confidence, knowing that you will give me the victory.

Inspirational Life Styles: Be Still and Know – Songs of Victory  was originally published on praisedc.com

