Diva’s Daily Dirt: First Look At Whitney Houston Biopic + Cardi B Takes Plea Deal

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

First Look at Whitney Houston Biopic: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

This might be the best one yet!

We’ve got your first look at a new Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ highlighting the career of the iconic singer.

Starring Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston and Stanley Tucci as the legendary record producer Clive Davis, who discovered Houston while she was performing at a New York City nightclub and signed her to his Arista Records label. Ackie performs Houston’s 1985 hit “How Will I Know” onstage at the start of the trailer, showing the beginning of Houston’s career.

Fans are excited to see Whitney Houston be honored and respected as the incredible vocalist she is with this feature film.

“Fans can expect to see her life like we see are our own. Ups and downs, triumphs and disappointments, all of it mixing together to make up a life,” says Ackie.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody hits theaters December 21.