Trending On The Timeline: Ahmaud Arbery Case and Nicki Minaj Honored

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Misses keeps you updated with what’s trending on the timeline on the case of Ahmaud Arbery and Nicki Minaj being honored. According to CNN, Travis McMichael received a second life sentence plus an additional 20 years after he was convicted earlier this year of interference with rights of federal hate crime and an attempted kidnapping in the connection to the murder of Mr. Arbery. William Bryan, who was also involved in the killing got 35 years in federal prison. We are very much here for justice being served.

Miss Nicki Minaj is being honored at the 2022 VMAs with the video Vanguard Award. This is very much deserved and Nikki needs her flowers while she’s here. That’s what’s trending on the timeline. Make sure you like, comment and share.