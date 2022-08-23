Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

MIND, BODY, and BUSINESS is an empowering show offering actionable insight about fitness, habit change and self-improvement. How do you get back on track after weight gain? What are ways to boost your focus and productivity? How can you make self-care a part of your daily routine? What are ways to achieve a goal without sacrificing your well-being?

Hosted by Fitness Expert, Maria More, “MIND, BODY, and BUSINESS” will provide focused content that integrates her personal experience, professional expertise, engaging storytelling, interviews with industry experts, and inclusive conversations for every “body.”

Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More [Trailer] was originally published on majicatl.com