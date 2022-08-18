Trending On The Timeline: Young Thug Sued and Monkey Pox in Pets

Monkey Pox is affecting the pets and Young Thug is being sued. DJ Misses is here to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. According to CBS News, France has the first suspected documented human to dog transmission of monkey pox and they’re saying that the dog got it simply from laying in his owners bed. Take care of yourself. Stay in the house, do your social distancing, and wash your hands because now you’re giving it to the dogs and they don’t know anything about what’s going on. Young Thug has been behind bars in the Fulton County Jail facing his Rico charges. A party promoter is suing him from back in January, Young Thug was supposed to pull up and do a performance and it looks like he owes that promoter about $150,000. Make sure you like comment and share