Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For August 18th, 2022

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10 AM EST

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of August 18th, 2022.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LISTEN BELOW

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ YOUR HORRORSCOPE BELOW

Aries: if you’re a man breaks up with you because his dog doesn’t like you. It was never going to work anyway.

Taurus: If your boss says hi to everybody yet he says What’s up to the black folks? He wants you to know he’s down

Gemini: You wrong for lunch during your testimonial at church like what are you doing? Why even get up?

Cancer: Stop using not having sex as punishment. There is a possibility that your man might see that as a blessing.

Leo: Why are you mad at Beyonce for not following you on Instagram?

Virgo: You are negative about everything. Nothing is good enough. I mean, nothing.

Libra: Why are you arguing with the manager at Bed Bath and Beyond about getting 100% off? Because you want to use five 20% off coupons?

Scorpio: If your new lady has more than 100 Stuffed animals on her bed, and she starts to tell you each of their names. Leave.

Sagittarius: Stop lying to your wife about whether her makeup looks good or not when you know you have no idea.

Capricorn: If you have to ask, how was I fter six all the time, you don’t want to total transparency.

Aquarius: talking loud at a bar about what you have to impress the ladies is actually the opposite. It’s so very unimpressive.

Pisces: You want to become a motivational speakerc but you just can’t motivate yourself to take some speech classes.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: