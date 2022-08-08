Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

An honest & transparent conversation on what Black women should know about the perspectives and thoughts of Black men.

Moderator: Brian Dawson of K975

Panelists:

Sulaiman Mausi – SVP of Black Promoters Collective, Author of The Power of Us: How to Win in Marriage & Business

Marcus D. Wiley – Comedian, Former co-host, Yolanda Adams Morning Show

David Banner – Grammy Award-winning rapper & producer

Gene Hoskins – Gospel singer & songwriter

David Mann – Gospel singer & actor (Meet The Browns, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living)

WE2022 Panel: Black Men Revealed was originally published on foxync.com