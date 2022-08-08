HomeExclusives

WE2022 Panel: Black Men Revealed

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

An honest & transparent conversation on what Black women should know about the perspectives and thoughts of Black men.

Moderator: Brian Dawson of K975

Panelists: 

  • Sulaiman Mausi – SVP of Black Promoters Collective, Author of The Power of Us: How to Win in Marriage & Business
  • Marcus D. Wiley – Comedian, Former co-host, Yolanda Adams Morning Show
  • David Banner – Grammy Award-winning rapper & producer
  • Gene Hoskins – Gospel singer & songwriter
  • David Mann – Gospel singer & actor (Meet The Browns, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living)

WE2022 Panel: Black Men Revealed  was originally published on foxync.com

Close