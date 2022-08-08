Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

SHHY Beauty is a multicultural, Afro-Latina-owned brand that utilizes natural formulas to make women feel like their “most confident self.”

Developed by founder Shylynn Gibson who spent her formative years in foster care, SHHY Beauty was created out of the necessity to tame her hair.

“Living where I was living in Arizona, it wasn’t diverse,” she told HelloBeautful. “I envied anyone that seemed to have ‘perfect hair’ while I had an untamed afro. Starting from there, I really got into haircare, and I had to figure it out for myself. That was the start of SHHY Beauty.”

The brand was gracious enough to send me two of their staple hair care products: The BOUNCE Curl Defining Cream($15.00) and FLEX Flexible Styling Gel ($15.00). So you know I had to put them to the test.

I started off with freshly washed hair and took a quarter size of each product, applying it from the roots to the tips of my hair.

I then followed up with the brand’s defining brush and made sure to rake through my hair, evenly distributing the product.

I waited about two hours for my hair to fully dry, and voila – defined curls, soft to the touch!

This two-step routine was simple and fool-proof, making for a great option when you’re looking for an easy wash-n-go that will leave you with defined curls, ready to take on the day!

So you’ve heard it here first – grab some SHHY Beauty products here and elevate your hair care arsenal!

Tried IT: SHHY Beauty Added Softness And Definition To My Curls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com