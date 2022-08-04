‘Bullet Train’ Is An Action-Packed Blockbuster That’s Not Meant To Be Taken Too Seriously

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, the trailers for Bullet Train properly portrayed just how much action we could expect from the film…but they didn’t exactly tell us what the movie was about.

The film–starring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Bad Bunny, to name a few–is just as adrenaline-filled as you’d expect, but a lot less serious than viewers might be familiar with from such high-stakes action sequences.

If you go into the movie expecting a story with serious consequences and heart-wrenching drama, you’ll probably be disappointed. Bullet Train has an ensemble cast of charismatic characters–many of which are unapologetically goofy–and once you realize and accept the tone of the movie, you’ll be able to enjoy the story in all its nonsensical glory. We can all agree the world kind of (read: really) sucks right now, and this is exactly the type of film that transports you elsewhere for two hours so you don’t have to think about it.

Brad Pitt shines in this starring role, perfectly balancing the badass persona of a snatch-and-grab professional who really knows how to fight with his character’s unexpectedly doubtful, dubious nature. Bad Bunny doesn’t appear in the film for long, but still manages to prove why he was chosen as the newest Marvel superhero, holding his own opposite a veteran like Pitt.

The real stars of the film, though, were Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry, who completely stole the show with their heartwarming, dysfunctional brotherhood. While a majority of the film and their one-on-one interactions were anything but serious, they still managed to provide the most genuine, heartwarming moments in the film.

Despite some heavy themes and some absolutely brutal deaths along the way, Bullet Train is an eccentric joy ride that works as a perfect distraction from [insert daily disaster headline here]. The film hits theaters this Friday, August 5.

‘Bullet Train’ Is An Action-Packed Blockbuster That’s Not Meant To Be Taken Too Seriously was originally published on globalgrind.com