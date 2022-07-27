Solange Knowles Slays In Latest Louis Vuitton Campaign

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Solange Knowles is the latest celeb to be tapped for Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign and she recently took to Instagram to share images from the campaign shoot, and of course, they’re everything!

For the luxury designer’s campaign, an effortlessly free Solange can be seen wearing a white varsity jacket and matching baseball hat from the brand as she’s chucking up the deuces and serving face in the process. The clothing is from the designer’s forthcoming Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection.

“ Virgil Forever @LouisVuitton”.she captioned the photo set for her 5.6 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

According to High Snobiety, the upcoming campaign is entitled “Generation V” and will continue “to honor the legacy of its late artistic director Virgil Abloh.” This collection serves as Abloh’s final runway presentation and will include a linkup of “friends, talents, and familiar faces” who represent the late designer’s values, including unity, diversity, and inclusivity.

Along with Solo, NIGO, Yussef Dayes, and Mos Def were also tapped for the brand’s celebrity filled roll out.

