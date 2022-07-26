Radio Icon, Lady B Street Renaming in Philadelphia! “Lady B Way”

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Philadelphia in partnership with the City of Philadelphia and the Hip Hop Library will honor Philadelphia Radio Legend and Hip-Hop Pioneer Wendy Clark, aka “Lady B” with a street renaming ceremony. In recognition of over 40 years of contribution to Radio and the Hip-Hop culture, the City of Philadelphia will proudly rename 5700 Block of Wyndale Avenue “Lady B Way”.

“Wyndale Ave. was always ‘Lady B’s Street!’ Said Lee Daniels, Academy Award Winning Director, Writer and Producer and lifelong friend of Lady B. He added “Congrats little sister, so proud, love Lee Daniels”

Colby Tyner, Vice President of Programming for Urban One, Inc.stated “Lady B is an icon in Philly, she was one of the reasons I wanted to be on the radio. I interned under her when I was 17, this honor is well earned and deserved.”

“Lady B and I go WAY back (I’m not allowed to say how far). So, while many in Philly, the music biz and around the globe know her as an icon, I am lucky enough to know her as one of the most giving and emotional people I have ever met” stated Ezio Torres, General Manager and Vice President of Radio One Philadelphia. “If there is someone out there that needs a helping hand, she rallies everyone she knows to make a difference to lift up that person. I mean, yes, she is a superstar and knows more about music than most others in the business but that’s because she knows the artist, the producer, and the story behind the song. I am so excited for Lady B to get a street named in her honor and in HER neighborhood!” Ezio added.

Jay Dixon, Operations Director of Radio One Philadelphia, said “Lady B has done so much for our City and is someone who genuinely cares about people. Naming a street in her honor is well deserved and we hope the whole city comes out to show her love on this day and you know it’s going to be a “basement style” celebration!”

The public is invited to join the ceremony taking place live at the 5700 Block of Wyndale Avenue in Philadelphia on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11:00am to 3:00pm with the ceremony beginning promptly at 12:00pm.

Radio Icon, Lady B Street Renaming in Philadelphia! “Lady B Way” was originally published on classixphilly.com