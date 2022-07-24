Former First Lady Michelle Obama To Release New Memoir Centered On Self-Worth And Resilience

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Whether it’s through her poignant speeches or candid podcast conversations, former First Lady Michelle Obama has used storytelling as a vessel to foster a sense of interconnectedness and help individuals recognize their shared humanity. The Chicago native is expanding her imprint in the literary world with the release of a new memoir.

The book—titled The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times—serves as a reflective piece of literature that chronicles moments along Obama’s journey that helped her unlock a deeper sense of self-awareness, self-efficacy, and self-worth. She hopes her candor and the lessons derived from her personal experiences will serve as inspiration for those navigating uncertain chapters in their lives.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what,” she wrote in the book’s introduction. “We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others—and this to me is the bedrock of all things. One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry.”

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, which is being released by Penguin Random House, is slated to hit bookshelves on November 15.

News about Obama’s upcoming memoir comes on the heels of a multi-project deal that she and former President Barack Obama inked with Audible. Under the first-look pact—which was made through their production imprint Higher Ground—the Obamas will develop content centered on amplifying diverse voices.

