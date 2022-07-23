Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Shazam! Fury of The Gods, the sequel to the best film in the DCEU, 2019’s Shazam, finally has a trailer.

Billy Batson & His Super Family Returns In Shazam! Fury of The Gods

The Rock wasn’t the only one bringing heat to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con with Black Adam attendees also got to see the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of The Gods. The highly-anticipated David F. Sandberg-directed sequel will see the return of cast members Zachary Levi as the titular hero, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrew, Djimon Hounsou.

Joining the cast is Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Lui as Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler in a mystery role. The trailer highlights Billy Batson, Freddy Freeman, and the rest of the kids’ teaming up to take on the two evil goddesses played by Mirren and Lui.

It also focuses on Batson/Shazam struggling to accept that his bumbling self is a superhero and whether or not he deserves to be in the same conversations as The Flash, Batman, and Aquaman. It’s noteworthy that the trailer does feature clips from Zack Snyder’s Justice League despite Warner Bros. Pictures saying Snyder and his universe are done.

SHAZAM! Fury of The Gods looks to keep the same tone as the first film, which was a surprise hit, earning $366 million at the box office, leading to the sequel being greenlit. The film was originally scheduled to arrive in 2023, but Warner Bros. pushed the date up, likely to follow after the release of Johnson’s Black Adam.

Whether that means we will see the two characters with similar powers butt heads in a film or make appearances in their solo movies remains a mystery.

SHAZAM! Fury of The Gods arrives in theaters on December 21st, 2022.

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures / Shazam! Fury of The Gods

It’s All About Family In The First Trailer For ‘Shazam! Fury of The Gods’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com