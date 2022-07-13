Charles Barkley Surprises Spelman College With $1 Million Donation

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Charles Barkley is no stranger when it comes to donating towards historically Black colleges and universities, and he’s continuing those charitable efforts with a new pledge of $1 million for Atlanta’s prestigious all-girls Spelman College.

As HBCU Alum points out above, Barkley has already gifted donations to Morehouse, Tuskegee University, Miles College in Alabama, Clark Atlanta and Alabama A&M. Spelman makes for his sixth HBCU donation overall, which was inspired by the daughter of his business partner who coincidentally enough will also be sophomore class president in the fall.

Here’s some more background on what made Spelman the right choice for Barkley this time, via AL.com:

“Barkley chose Spelman after seeing the impact the prestigious institution is having on the daughter of his friend and business partner John Hudson. Jordyn Hudson will be a sophomore this fall and will serve as class president. Last summer, she premiered her documentary, ‘Shape the Culture: Then & Now,’ which connects today’s youth activists with those who, as young people, participated in civil rights marches in the 1960s.

‘John has been a great mentor, a great friend, and a great business partner,’ Barkley said from Lake Tahoe, where he is participating in a celebrity golf event. ‘I was ready to do another HBCU and with his daughter doing great things at Spelman, so I told him, ‘Why not there?’'”

Many saw just how generous Barkley can be last summer when he gifted $1,000 to each Leeds City Schools employee, in addition to 200 computers with free Internet service for a year, as a tribute to his teen years at Leeds High School.

Congratulations to the women of Spelman that will benefit from this sizable donation, and of course a big shoutout to the big man Charles Barkley for making sure HBCUs are being taken care of financially.

