Tia Mowry Teases Her Birthday Dress In Stylish Tik Tok

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is stepping into cancer season in style.

Today, the actress and health guru turns 44. In celebration of the big occasion, Mowry asked fans on Instagram to help her pick out the perfect outfit to don for her special day.

In one clip, the Anser Vitamin CEO stunned in a crystal embroidered hot pink gown that featured a high slit, showing off her sculpted legs. In a second clip, Mowry sported an off-white beaded mini dress that glistened as she danced for the camera. Judging by the star’s comment section, fans seemed to adore her third outfit choice, which was a sparkly beige knee-length dress with long tassels.

“They’re all but #3 fits your personality. That’s my opinion,” wrote one stan of the Sister, Sister alum.

Tamera Mowry wishes her sister a happy birthday

Tia updated fans on which outfit she decided to go with and it turns out she chose a different, even more, fabulous look altogether.

Tamera, who is also celebrating her birthday alongside her sister, wrote a sweet post in honour of their 44th year around the sun.

to my womb mate, my twinnie twin @tiamowry! Wishing you a day of so much love and amazing fun birthday festivities! Grateful to share this trip around the sun with you,” “Happy Happy Birthdayto my womb mate, my twinnie twin @tiamowry! Wishing you a day of so much love and amazing fun birthday festivities! Grateful to share this trip around the sun with you,” the mother of two wrote on Instagram.

Fans are still hoping for a Sister, Sister reboot

In related news, fans are still holding onto hope for the two twin siblings to reunite for a reboot of Sister, Sister, but according to Tia, plans for the potential follow-up series have been tricky due to legal issues.

“What’s in the way is the rights,” the star told PEOPLE l ast year. “We ended up moving forward with it and we didn’t have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold.”

The Spice cookware founder continued, “Once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean? She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity — but yeah, it’s sad.”

Sister, Sister aired for six seasons, from 1994 to 1999. The beloved sitcom starred Mowry-Housley and Mowry-Hardrict as twin sisters Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell.

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Tia Mowry Teases Her Birthday Dress In Stylish Tik Tok was originally published on hellobeautiful.com