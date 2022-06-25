Snapchat Looking Out For 25 Black Content Creators, Announces Funding & Mentorship Program

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Snapchat is putting its money where its mouth is and is looking out for Black content creators.

Snapchat Launches New Funding & Mentorship Program

Black content creators are what make social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat, but sadly, they are not adequately acknowledged or compensated for their content.

Snapchat is looking to change that for 25 Black content creators with its new funding and mentorship program launch. Black Snapchat creators will receive funding, mentorship, and other resources through a one-year accelerator program Snapchat announced on Thursday (Jun.23).

The move is in line with other companies like YouTube with its #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, which makes a conscious effort to support content creators from underappreciated backgrounds.

“Black creators face unique systemic barriers across the creator industry — from disparities in compensation and attribution to toxic experiences and more,” Snap acknowledged. “We believe one of the ways we can help remove some of those barriers is to provide mentorship and financial resources to emerging Black creators in the early stages of their professional career.”

The 25 creators selected by Snap will receive $10,000 per month for 12 months “to support the applicants’ creative endeavors.”

They will also be upgraded to Snapchat Star status by Snap, be asked to provide feedback on new Snapchat features, and be blessed with a new Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Requirements For Applicants

Age 18+

Self-identify as Black

Emerging creator

Someone at the beginning of their content journey who is creating, iterating and improving over time with little outside guidance.

Seeking to become a professional creator

.History of abiding by community guidelines (on Snapchat)

Creates positive content that aligns with Snapchat’s values (empathy, kindness, creativity) Snap also broke the selection process revealing applicants will be evaluated “by a cross-functional group of Snapchat team members” based on the following criteria: Having a unique and consistent voice

Alignment with Snapchat’s values

Clear vision for future career goals The program is in partnership with Google Pixel, UNCMMN, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media and is part of t Snap’s 523 program. If you’re interested, you can here to apply now. — Photo: blackCAT / Getty

Snapchat Looking Out For 25 Black Content Creators, Announces Funding & Mentorship Program was originally published on hiphopwired.com