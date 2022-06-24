Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Amid the overturn of Roe V. Wade that shocked the nation today, Lizzo is letting women know that she’s standing with them.

Taking to Instagram, the singer confirmed that she would pledge $500k from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and abortion rights. ‘I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” she wrote.

“The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban,” she continued.

“Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one.”

“Go to lizzolovesyou.com to donate, sign the Bans Off My Body petition and sign up to volunteer.”

Check out her post below.

Lizzo’s outrage is not unwarranted as the nation comes to terms with a decision that’ll certainly impact us for generations to come.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court ended nearly 50 years of abortion rights, overturning Roe v Wade and eliminating the constitutional right to abortion after almost 50 years. This decision will without a doubt transform American life, reshape politics and could lead to all but total bans on the procedure in about half of the states, according to the NY Times.

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand

Lizzo Says She Will Pledge $500k From Her Upcoming Tour To Planned Parenthood Amid Roe v. Wade Decision was originally published on hellobeautiful.com