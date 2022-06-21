House Of CB Has Wedding Season On Lock With Their 2022 Bridal Collection

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

House Of CB has unveiled their 2022 Bridal collection just in time for wedding season, and there isn’t a wedding gown in the collection we don’t love!

If you’re a fan of the popular fashion brand, then you already know they are all about sultry. Their clothing designs scream sexy as they perfectly accent the feminine silhouette. Whether you’re reciting your nuptials in a historic church or opting for a courtyard wedding, House of CB’s latest Bridal Collection has you covered. The ’22 Bridal Collection stays true to its designer’s aesthetic with strapless, figure-hugging gowns and dreamy tulle frocks adorned with high splits. Each gown speaks volumes in a simplistic way.

House of CB has been in the fashion business since 2010. Celebrities like Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez have donned their looks, causing their brand to become even more popular among non-celebrities. They offer luxury styles for prices that don’t break the bank, and their Bridal collection provides the same.

While most luxury bridal gowns are on the expensive side, costing thousands of dollars, House of CB’s ’22 Bridal Collection gowns range between $524-$1,049. This collection also offers eye-catching bridesmaids’ gowns that costs between $299-$375. Sizes for the bridal and bridesmaids’ gowns range between XS-XL.

If you’re in the market for a wedding gown, and you want the bang without spending too many bucks – House of CB’s ’22 Bridal Collection is just for you.

Click here to view the entire collection.

House Of CB Has Wedding Season On Lock With Their 2022 Bridal Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com