Metro Boomin Shares Memorial Service Details For His Slain Mother

Metro Boomin endured an unimaginable loss when his mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was killed by her husband. Now the producer has shared details regarding her memorial service, with precise details for attendees.

In his Instagram Stories on Thursday (June 16), Metro asked attendees to honor “his Queen” by wearing cream and for women attending to wear church hats. The service will take place on Saturday (June 18).

“My Mother’s service is Saturday and the dress code is all cream attire,” he wrote. “And ladies, please wear church hats. Please text or DM me for info if you would like to celebrate the life of my Queen.”

On June 3, Leslie Wayne’s body was found outside of Atlanta. Her husband, whom authorities have yet to identify, allegedly died by suicide, according to TMZ. Since his mother’s death, Metro has remained mum on social media, choosing privacy in the wake of such difficult circumstances.

Leslie raised Metro and his three siblings and was the earliest supporter of his music, routinely making the 17-hour round-trip drives with him from their home in St. Louis to Atlanta so he could work with the likes of OJ Da Juiceman, Gucci Mane and others.

In an interview with The Fader, Metro detailed how his mother’s belief in him began at birth, right from the moment she named him.

“My name is Leland Tyler Wayne,” he said. “My mom wanted to give me a name where, no matter what I wanted to do, I’d be able to do it. An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne.”

He was able to pay the love back in numerous ways, even buying his mother a purse for her birthday in 2019, calling her his “biggest inspiration.”

The Radio One family extends its condolences to Metro Boomin through this challenging time.

