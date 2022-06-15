Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For June 15th, 2022

Russ Parr’s career has evolved from a stand-up comedian to recording artist to a top-rated, nationally-syndicated radio host, heard weekdays by 3.2 million listeners in 25 cities across America and now...to independent filmmaker. Read more here: http://buff.ly/K91Jyj

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of June 15th, 2022.

Aries: You subscribed to a dating service. So they sent you somebody who best fits your profile. And you’re shocked because there’s an orangutan knocking on your door holding flowers.

Taurus: You might be cool buying your mother-in-law anklets, you know she got cankles. not cool.

Gemini: Your brother has 14 Kids and nine different baby mamas. And you just bought him a case of condoms and he’s insulted.

Cancer: If while making love to the new girl. She pulls out some sock puppets and starts at acting out a scene from a movie. You probably should just get up.

Leo: Your man may be slow. Going on Maury, wanting to be the father of the neighborhood hoes child.

Virgo: Why does your son’s teacher want to meet you after school so you can fight over a disagreement about your baby?

Libra: Stop telling people you’re self-educated because you go to the library a lot.

Scorpio: Why do you get mad at a woman because her baby keeps staring at you in line at the grocery store?

Sagittarius: Don’t read into anything into it if your boss buys you chicken prior for your birthday.

Capricorn: Might be technically your nasty as the kitchen. If the floor feels like walking on the floor of a movie theater.

Aquarius: You just found out your son, the one whose life you haven’t been involved in kid throws a baseball 90 miles per hour and work things out with his mom.

Pisces: Why are you on TV being led away by the police giving shoutouts?

