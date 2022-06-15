Mary J. Blige Is Going On Tour! Check Out Her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’ Dates

After a five-year hiatus from headlining a show, the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” announced her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’.

Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour starts this fall making spots in New Jersey, Texas, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Cincinnati, and more. Alongside the veteran will be R&B singers Queen Naija & Ella Mai who both performed with her at Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta during Mother’s Day weekend.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday, June 17, check out the dates below. Get ticket information here.

Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Dates

Sep 17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sep 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Sep 21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sep 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sep 24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena **

Sep 25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sep 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Center at The BJCC

Sep 29 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct 01 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct 02 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

Oct 06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ***

Oct 08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

Oct 09 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Oct 12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct 15 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct 16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEX Forum

Oct 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Oct 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct 22 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

Oct 23 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct 26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct 27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Oct 29 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

Ella Mai not performing *

Queen Naija not performing **

Neither Ella Mai or Queen Naija performing ***

