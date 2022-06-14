Philly Officials Agree to Install 100 Security Cameras at 15 Schools

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

In a collaboration between the Philadelphia police; the mayor’s office; the city council and the district; a minimum of 100 security cameras are to be placed in and around 15 public schools in Philadelphia.

On Monday, City Council President Darrell Clarke introduced the new $1.8 million initiative that plans to keep Philadelphia safer. Philadelphia officials announced the new initiative in front of Bartram High School, which is one of the recipients of new security cameras. At Bartram High School a 17-year-old senior was shot and killed after exiting school in January.

Darnell Clarke, during his speech at the school, understands the need to “do something”.

I want to thank the citizens of the City of Philadelphia to recognize the need to do something. Do something, and you keep hearing that frequently, so today we’re going to talk about doing something by unveiling a security plan as it relates and using technology as it relates to the schools of the city of Philadelphia, where parents need to be able to feel safe, comfortable that their children can come and go to school.

The current list of the 15 schools or areas receiving new security cameras are listed below:

Edison/Clemente School Mastbaum High School Bartram High School South Philadelphia High School Fels High School Lincoln/Meehan/Propel Dobbins High School Ben Franklin High School Duckrey Elementary School High School of the Future Frankford High School Kensington CAPA Northeast/Wilson School Roxborough High School Harding Middle School

Philadelphia’s gun violence problem has persisted throughout recent years.

In 2021 Philadelphia’s homicide total grew higher than 13% from the previous year, totaling more than 2,000 citizens killed in gun violence. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, to date 94 kids under the age of 18 have been shot. Philadelphia Police’s crime map and statistics reveals that 227 homicides have taken place in the city.

Philadelphia Police Department’s Commission Outlaw believes the cameras will be a “deterrent” for criminals.

We know that we live in an ever-increasing digital age, and the funding request introduced by Council President Clarke will help provide an extra level of security to some of the areas around our schools that are most challenged by the scourge of gun violence. Now more than ever, we know that the presence of cameras not only act as a deterrent to those who seek to cause harm in our communities, but they also work to capture crucial evidence that is instrumental in the successful prosecution of criminal offenders.

In an upcoming budget meeting, both the city council and police assure that they will need to hire more analysts to survey the new cameras being installed. The city council will also vote on the spending plan within the next two weeks, the proposals are likely to pass.

Do you think the cameras will change the gun violence in Philly? Let us know in the comment section.

For more news go to classixphilly.com.

Philly Officials Agree to Install 100 Security Cameras at 15 Schools was originally published on classixphilly.com