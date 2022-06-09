Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Wiz Khalifa might be best known for the green leaf as his preferred method of lifestyle enhancement, but he’s also known to pour up as well. Continuing its brand partnership with the rapper, McQueen and the Violet Fog rolled out a limited edition bottle offering that fans of the Pittsburgh stoner should add to their collection.

It’s Not Just Green Tings With Wiz Khalifa!

Before we get into the bottle, let’s talk about the gin inside. Gin gets an unfairly bad rap, as I’ve said time and again over at my Spirit.Ed column. That said, this gin hails from Jundiaí, Brazil derived from sugar cane and distilled with 21 botanicals to make up the tasting and sensory notes. Take it from a gin lover, this concoction is lovely on the rocks with a twist, great in a classic Gin & Tonic, makes a killer Negroni, and shines in a Tom Collins.

Now, onto the bottle!

The usual McQueen and the Violet Fog branding is present on the bottle but it is emblazoned with a tie-dye rendering of Wiz Khalifa’s name and an image of the artist in tie-dye sunshades sporting his signature million-dollar grin.

As one of the better offerings from Sovereign Brands’ stellar portfolio, McQueen and the Violet Fog might be a good starter gin for many who want to learn the nuances and notes of the extremely versatile spirit. Learn more by visiting Sovereign Brands’ website here and McQueen and the Violet Fog’s website here.

The bottle will be available for a short time in 23 states and Washington, D.C. We’ll list them down below.

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

Texas

Vermont

Washington D.C

Wisconsin

Photo: McQueen and the Violet Fog/Sovereign Brands

It’s Young Khalifa, Man: Wiz Khalifa Limited Edition Tie-Dye McQueen and the Violet Fog Bottles Now Available was originally published on hiphopwired.com