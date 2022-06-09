Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg is known for many things including his formidable rapping ability and effortless cool. The Doggfather is also a connoisseur of the green leaf and shared that the salary for his personal blunt roller was raised due to inflation.

Snoop Dogg Understands Economics

Twitter account Uber Facts always share some random detail about a celebrity and the account shared that Uncle Snoop pays his assistant between $40,000 and $50,000 per year.

Catching wind of the tweet, Snoop wanted to correct the facts that the blunt roller is rolling in even more dough in what is one of the easiest job in the world

“Inflation. Their salary went up!!” Snoop tweeted.

Snoop always seems prepared to light up and if you’ve ever seen any of his GGN videos then you know there’s always smoke in the air. When your lifestyle is centered around cannabis in such a fashion, it makes sense to have someone on staff who understands the assignment.

Kudos to Snoop Dogg for being a good boss and paying the workers what they’re owed.

—

Photo: Getty

Smoke Dogg: Snoop Dogg Gives Blunt Roller A Raise Due To Inflation was originally published on hiphopwired.com