Chris Rock Rejects Jada’s Call for Reconciliation with Will Smith After Oscar Slap

*Chris Rock is reportedly not interested in joining Jada Pinkett Smith at the red table for reconciliation between him and Will Smith following the infamous Oscars slap.

“He’s not concerned with the Smiths at the moment,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s touring and he’s preparing for a comedy special.”

The source claims Rock is currently focused on his upcoming comedy special and could care less about helping Jada boost the ratings for her Facebook show.

We previously reported that Pinkett Smith broke her silence about her hubby slapping the comedian during a “Red Table Talk” episode last Wednesday.

As reported by EW, the actress called on her husband and Rock to reconcile. “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years,” Jada said on her show, “and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

The actress addressed the situation in the latest episode as the show focused on alopecia. Rock made a joke about her bald head (from her own alopecia battle) during the live Oscars telecast and this is what prompted Will to assault him.

Jada said, “This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Jada continued, “Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both.”

Immediately after he slapped Chris Rock, Smith apologized and resigned from the Academy. He has also been banned from Academy-related events for the next 10 years.

Rock has not addressed the scandal but he did joke about it when fellow comedian Dave Chapelle was attacked on stage by a disgruntled audience member at a comedy show in Hollywood.

