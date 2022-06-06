Officer Kills Coyote After Several Attacks In Northern Virginia

On Sunday, a northern Virginia police officer fatally shot a coyote that was suspected of biting 3 people after the animal also attacked him. The Fairfax County officer was searching a wooded area for the coyote, when the coyote bit the officer! He then fired his gun to end the attack, the department tweeted. The animal was found dead nearby, and the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, the department had announced it was investigating a report of three people being bitten by a coyote at a park in Springfield. None of the three had life-threatening injuries, the department said. In a notice issued Saturday evening, county officials said they believed the coyote had rabies, according to WTOP.

source: wtvr.com

