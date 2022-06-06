RPMS App
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Officer Kills Coyote After Several Attacks In Northern Virginia

Mexican Wolves At Chapultepec Zoo

Source: Future Publishing / Getty

On Sunday, a northern Virginia police officer fatally shot a coyote that was suspected of biting 3 people after the animal also attacked him. The Fairfax County officer was searching a wooded area for the coyote, when the coyote bit the officer! He then fired his gun to end the attack, the department tweeted. The animal was found dead nearby, and the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, the department had announced it was investigating a report of three people being bitten by a coyote at a park in Springfield. None of the three had life-threatening injuries, the department said. In a notice issued Saturday evening, county officials said they believed the coyote had rabies, according to WTOP.

source: wtvr.com

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE:

Officer Kills Coyote After Several Attacks In Northern Virginia  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Close