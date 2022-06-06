Attorney Ben Crump Subject of New Netflix Documentary ‘Civil’ | WATCH

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Netflix has dropped the trailer for “Civil,” a new documentary that will explore the work of famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The project hails from Emmy-nominated director Nadia Hallgren, and producers Kenya Barris and Roger Ross Williams. Per press release, the doc is described as “an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his mission to raise the value of Black life in America.”

In the documentary, Crump’s work on the cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Andre Hall is highlighted.

Here’s the full official synopsis:

CIVIL is an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his mission to raise the value of Black life in America. Through the lens of award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren (Becoming), CIVIL follows a year in the life as Crump takes on the civil cases for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Andre Hill. Peeling back the many layers of Crump, Hallgren gives a behind-the-scenes look at his upbringing and his balance of work and family life. CIVIL also underscores other countless issues Crump is passionate about including environmental justice and banking while Black. CIVIL is produced by Kenya Barris, Roger Ross Williams, Lauren Cioffi and Nadia Hallgren and executive produced by Erynn Sampson, Matthew Carnahan and Geoff Martz.

The documentary will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, in select theaters on June 17, and globally on Netflix on June 19.

Watch the trailer for “Civil” above.