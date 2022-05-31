Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA has linked up with Louis Vuitton once again.

The French luxury fashion house has expanded its collection with the league in the form of new leather accessories. Vuitton has created a duffle bag, backpack, bifold wallet, and a Dopp bag. All the accessories match in that they’re donned in rich blue leather imprinted with the LV logo and feature the silhouette of a basketball outlined in red, black, and white. A matching NBA logo patch is stitched into each of the goods and also has black leather details with a luxe touch with gold hardware.

The quality pieces will come with a steep price as the backpack will run you $4,600, $4,300 for the duffle bag, $1,700 for the Dopp bag, and $640 for the wallet.

The partnership between the two began in 2020 with an entire LV collection paying homage to basketball’s roots with jogger pants and leather warmup jackets and accessories, including jewelry that’s dangling with iced-out logos. There was even a Larry O’Brien Trophy case that was custom-made by six craftsmen working over 100 hours at the Vuitton workshops in Paris.

“Fashion muses aren’t predictable. Ideas of luxury can be found in the sports world and its champions as much as in traditional forms of artistry,” LV tells WWD. “This collection celebrates the cultural contribution of basketball and its diverse characters, and the idea of relatability as a force of unity today.”

To line up with the beginning of the NBA Finals –where the Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics–the collection launches June 2.

Buttery Smooth: Louis Vuitton Connects With NBA For Leather Accessories Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com