Here’s What You “Need To Know” About Doja Cat’s Upcoming Album

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat is not done with music just yet. The pop star talked about the direction of her next album in her cover story for Elle last week. Check out what we know about the album below.

Doja Cat took the industry by storm when she released her third studio album Planet Her June 2021. The star reveals that her next album will be focused on returning to her rap roots.

In the profile with Elle, Doja has a message for fans who are more familiar with her pop music.

“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with,” Doja comments. “I got a lot better. I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

Here’s what we know about Doja Cat’s next album:

The album will be rap centric.

She doesn’t consider herself as much of a singer. The “Need to Know” artist is focused on returning to her roots.

It will be a double album.

Taking to Instagram Live on Christmas Eve last year, the singer and rapper said that she would want each side of the project to focus on a different sound.

The first side of the album would be seven songs consisting of her typical pop-rap sound, while the other side would consist of 12 hip hop songs.

It will be fully produced by legendary producer 9th Wonder and up-and-comer Jay Versace.

She also revealed this news on her Instagram live last year.

It’s coming soon.

“I haven’t started just because of all the rehearsal and touring. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s coming up,” she told the magazine in the interview that was released prior to cancelling her summer festival tour dates and opening for The Weeknd due to tonsil surgery. “I have been getting songs and things sent to me. Oh f–k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

Doja’s Career Goals:

As for Doja’s personal goals outside of music, she says she wants to pursue acting and stand-up comedy.

“I’d love to act. I’d love to be in movies,” she says of her future aspirations. “That’s a massive want for me.”

Doja goes on to share her other secret passion.

“My one hidden passion is stand-up,” the singer revealed. “I get nervous just like anyone else, but it feels like it could be a natural, fun thing to do.”

The world is her oyster. Get ready for more new music from the megastar and there could even be a debut film underway.

Here’s What You “Need To Know” About Doja Cat’s Upcoming Album was originally published on globalgrind.com