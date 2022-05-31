Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B showed off her never-ending curves in a custom jumpsuit by Peter Dundas, and we are mesmerized by the entire look!

The Grammy award-winning artist looked hot in the colorful ensemble, and there wasn’t a thing out of place as she walked and twirled in the look. According to Peter Dundas’ Instagram caption, the outfit is a “custom jungle camo D19 jumpsuit,” and she definitely had the crowd roaring. Cardi posted the video on her Twitter account with the caption, “Skinny cardi,” and her followers were eating it up.

The garb featured long sleeves that covered her shoulders only, a crisscross bra, and an all-in-one boot leggings. The jumpsuit tied up in the front of her midsection, giving her an even more snatched look. She wore a scarf that matched the suit wrapped around her long black tresses.

Cardi’s look is giving us Y2K vibes, which has been a thing lately. Celebrities like Ciara and Ashanti have taken us back to those 106th & Park video looks, and we are here for it. Animal prints, multi-colored ensembles, and varsity jackets are just a few of the styles that have become popular again. We can’t wait to see how this retro trend takes off and what other celebrities/designers will hop on the bandwagon.

Cardi B Gave Us Curves For Days In A Custom Dundas Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com