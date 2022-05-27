NLE Choppa Breaks Down His “Slut Me Out” Single & Love For Slutty Vegan

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

19-year-old Memphis rap sensation NLE Choppa is one of the most eclectic personalities in hip-hop, both for his music and unique perspective on many aspects of life.

We got a chance to kick with the Top Shotta emcee at one of our favorite eateries in Atlanta, Slutty Vegan, as he spoke on his own vegan journey and going X-rated with his latest single, “Slut Me Out.”

DJ Misses and Incognito both took turns getting into the mind of NLE Choppa, and it looks like he’ll be doing more with Slutty Vegan as he introduces a collaborative new menu item called “Slut Me Out Fries.” Of course, the vegan meal and title for his single seem to directly correlate, which he told us was an intentional collab between him and SV founder Pinky Cole.

Watch the POTC exclusive interview with NLE Choppa in full below:

