Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lala took to Instagram earlier today to show off her new ‘do and it’s absolutely everything!

Taking to the platform, the beauty debuted bone straight, honey brown wig that was full of inches, so much so that the hair fell all the way past her knees! The beauty modeled the new look in an Instagram Reel, rocking white high waist leggings and a sheer top that she tied at the waist. She wore the long wig parted down the middle to frame both sides of her fast and strutted her stuff while showing off the new look.

” “One thing about @arrogant_tae123 he’s gonna push me out my comfort zone!!!!,” she captioned the video before adding, “He told me come over he had an idea and look!! I love this color!! OMG this is it!! “TAE DID THE WIG ITS THE LACE FOR ME

Check it out below.

ayeeeee,” one of the beauty’s 13.1 million Instagram followers wrote while ayeeeee,” one of the beauty’s 13.1 million Instagram followers wrote while

,” and another commented with, “ another wrote, “IF FIYAH WAS A PERSON!!!!!,” and another commented with, “ .” Come on hair.”

We’re loving this new look on Lala! What do you think of her new ‘do?

Lala Shows Off Her Inches In New Knee-Length Wig was originally published on hellobeautiful.com