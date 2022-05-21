JT Finally Speaks On Wardrobe Malfunction From The BBMAS

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

JT from the City Girls is finally speaking out about her wardrobe malfunction from this year’s Billboard Music Awards that made her a trending topic the night of the award show.

As we previously reported, while JT and her groupmate Yung Miami took the stage to present Doja Cat with the award for Top R&B Artist, JT experienced a wardrobe malfunction where her undergarments were exposed. Immediately after it happened, JT became a trending topic on Twitter to respond and said, “I have on black Panties RELAX.”

But now, in a new interview with Complex, JT explained that she didn’t know how much was exposed until she got back to her seat. She said, “We walked to our stage, and the first person we had seen was Megan [Thee Stallion] and she was like ‘girl your whole…is out.’ And I’m like, huh?”

She then continued to explain that she had no clue as to what was going on at that moment, explaining, “She was trying to tell me when I was on stage, but I never looked down.”

JT said that she had brushed it off at first, but once she returned to her seat, she checked her phone to discover that she was a trending topic of the night. Even though the moment was embarrassing for the rapper, she did find some humor in the situation as the ladies joked about it during the interview.

Check it out below.

