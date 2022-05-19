Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Their First Child!

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna gives birth! The billionaire beauty and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child into the world. According to media sources, the Fenty CEO gave birth to a baby boy on May 13th in Los Angeles, CA.

MUST READ: Rihanna’s Most Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy Fashion Looks

While there have been no reports of the baby’s name, what we do know is that Rihanna and A$AP’s prince is most likely going to be a style guru just like his parents. Ever since the famous couple announced their pregnancy, Rihanna has been churning out fashion look after look. Her pregnancy style was one for the books and possibly changed the trajectory of how women will dress their bumps in the future.

Rihanna redefined maternity fashion, tossing to the side the traditional maternity wear that was less form-fitting and covering. Rihanna came through with her bump on display and fashion fanatics soaked it up! From racy bikinis to crop tops, and sheer ensembles, Rihanna gave us a full view of her beautiful pregnant body, and we couldn’t get enough.

Because Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are both so fly and are known for pushing fashion boundaries, we can’t wait to see what garments they will dress their little tyke in, and we hope that mom, baby, and dad are doing just fine!

Congratulations Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!

