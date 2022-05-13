Family Watches Dad Accidentally Fall To His Death In Cliff Jump Gone Wrong

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Freak accidents are some of the most heartbreaking occurrences. In recent times alone, we’ve seen roller coaster rides malfunctioning, a pilot’s smoking habit leading to a plane crash with no survivors and a gun getting in the hands of a toddler that lead to the mother being shot dead while on a Zoom call.

The latest to join that unfortunate group is a dad out of Spain that misjudged his footing while jumping off a 100-foot cliff and ended up falling to his death as his family recorded in disbelief.

TMZ obtained the extremely graphic footage (seen above), which we warn you can be very hard to watch. The half-a-minute clip starts off rather smooth, that is before mid-air the man realizes that he made a fatal judgement on his jump. He can be heard screaming fearfully as he quickly plummets to the ground, followed by a crashing sound that will leave chills down your back. According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the whole thing was meant to be a stunt; the man rented a boat with the intention for his wife to film him going viral. Sadly, she ended up doing just that for all the wrong reasons.

Details on his identity are brief at best, but he’s said to be a 31-year-old Dutch tourist with a wife and son, both who were there to witness his demise. Due to his body being drafted away by the water after his fateful fall in the Malgrats Isles by Santa Ponsa, Guardia Civil divers were called and eventually found his remains.

His family is reportedly receiving counseling during this time, and we pray for their healing process following a very sad loss.

