Keke Palmer Is Looking ‘Extra Glossy’ In Her New Music Video

Keke Palmer has just updated and re-released her 2007 track and we’re loving the nostalgia she’s serving.

“Bottoms Up 2.0” is an updated version of the original, “Bottoms Up” which was off of her debut album, “So Uncool” from 2007. And now, the 28-year-old singer is back with the new single which features updated lyrics and an all new music video, all of which she said is for her OG fans.

In the video, the beauty rocks a colorful jacket and matching cut off shorts, a white Dolce & Gabbana crop top, diamond hoop earrings and a matching necklace, clear sunglasses and a glossy lip. As for her hair, she rocks her fluffy locs in a wavy hairstyle that’s parted down the middle to frame both sides of her gorgeous face.

“Wrote this at 13. It’s been 20 years for me in this industry and I’m so thankful for all your support,” Keke reflected on Instagram. “I know y’all always rode for this song so what better way to show love than to give this upgraded song and video shout out to @lawrencesmurray who started out working on my street team when I was like 12, to now directing this video. Life comes at you fast! ”

Check out a snippet of the music video as shared on the beauty’s Instagram page below.

The beauty also shared some still photos from the new video shoot, taking to the platform to show off her effortless style and fashion from the production for her 10.9 million Instagram fans.

What do you think of Keke’s video look?

