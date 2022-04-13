The founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice Malik Zulu Shabazz returns to the WOL classroom. Attorney Shabazz will update us on several of his cases under consideration. Attorney Shabazz will look at issues at the Indiana State Prison, a Ft. Worth Mcdonald’s, police in PG County & several states. Before Attorney Shabazz, The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, N’Cobra, Kaam Howard updates us on the reparations movement.
Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & Kaam Howard l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com