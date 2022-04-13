Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz & Kaam Howard l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice Malik Zulu Shabazz returns to the WOL classroom. Attorney Shabazz will update us on several of his cases under consideration. Attorney Shabazz will look at issues at the Indiana State Prison, a Ft. Worth Mcdonald’s, police in PG County & several states. Before Attorney Shabazz, The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, N’Cobra, Kaam Howard updates us on the reparations movement.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

