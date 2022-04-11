Howard University Hospital Nurses Declare Strike

The nurses are members of the D.C. Nurses Association and they are demanding a “fair contract and safe staffing to protect patients.” According to a news release from the D.C. Nurses Association, nurses have experienced cuts to shifts which “will reduce nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and social workers’ compensation and negatively affect retention at the hospital.” The union notes that healthcare professionals have already been struggling with understaffing over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.