Lil Uzi Vert Announces Breakup With City Girls Rapper JT Because Of Old Tweet?

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert appears to have just been dumped by City Girls rapper JT, and their breakup comes with a few lessons.

First, it just isn’t smart for young-ish couples who haven’t been together long to get tattoos of each other’s names. You might also want to put off renting out Nickelodeon studios and buying your significant other a McLaren for her 29th birthday if you don’t know if y’all are going to make it to her 30th (It’s like 3 Stacks said, “You can plan a pretty picnic but you can’t predict the weather,” and a lot of folks just kept jamming without heeding the words).

But anyway, that’s all just a bunch of rich negro sh*t that’s well above most of our pay grades. The real moral to this break-up story is simple and could apply to any one of us — social media is forever and your old tweets might become your new headache.

In fact, it appears that it was a seven-year-old tweet that led to the end of Uzi’s and JT’s relationship.

From Rap-Up:

Prior to his relationship with JT in 2015, Uzi tried to shoot his shot with Distortedd on social media. “If you was meth I would Do it all day long,” he told the Philly artist.

Distortedd reposted Uzi’s old tweet on Monday (April 4) before deleting it. But that was enough to upset the City Girl, who apparently broke up with her boyfriend after seeing the resurfaced tweet.

“Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass sh*t,” Uzi wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I don’t even do nothin FML.”

Of course, JT had a different take on things and said it was a lie, not the tweet, that prompted her to break up with the “Neon Guts” rapper. JT said that Uzi lied and originally told her that the Distortedd tweet was fake. Not old, but fake.

“Idgaf if it was 2012 he said it was fake instead of old,” she wrote, “& since he want to run to the internet about it here y’all go!!!”

Meanwhile, Uzi just wants to know why folks on social media won’t just let him live and love.

“I don’t understand why y’all keep tryin f**k my lil life I got going on up … damn what i do ?” the rapper posted to social media shortly before announcing the breakup.

Welp, maybe it’s just time for Lil Uzi Vert to move on to the next one. And maybe it’s also time for him to edit his social media history.

