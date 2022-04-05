Diva’s Daily Dirt: Plot Twists In The Tory Lanez/Megan Thee Stallion Case

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez Posts Bail After Arrest for Violating Protective Order

Tory Lanez was in court today and it did not go well at all! The R&B singer/ rapper was handcuffed and later arrested in his felony assault case with Megan Thee Stallion.

The hour-long hearing was about the ‘Say It’ singer’s recent tweets directed at Megan and whether it was a violation of the current protective contact order. Allegedly the order forbids Lanez from attempting to communicate with Megan in any way. The judge, in this case, agreed that Lanez tweets “seem to be clear messages” to Megan, who has accused him of firing at her feet in July 2020.

Tory Lanez was handcuffed and taken into the custody of the Sheriff’s Department and held on $350,000 bail before posting bail later in the evening. Meanwhile, sources are reporting new details emerging in the case that may clear the Toronto rapper’s name.

Plot Twist In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

There seems to be a bit of a plot twist in the case of what really happened the night Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot in the Summer of 2020.

Today new details have emerged that place Megan’s ex-best friend Kelsy, closer to the gun that was fired. Lab results allegedly place gunpowder on Kelsy’s hands and an eyewitness testified to allegedly seeing Megan getting beat up by two men and a woman.

Another Court Win For Cardi B, Youtuber Ordered to Delete Defamatory Videos

Cardi B takes home a win again when it comes to her ongoing court case with Youtube blogger Tasha K. Initially Tasha stated she would not be deleting any previous videos unless ordered by the court and now it looks as though that order is in place. The judge in the case has officially mandated that Tasha K must remove all old videos and has banned her from reposting them.

The Youtuber has already lost the initial defamation lawsuit and is ordered to pay a total of $4 million.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning Bronx rapper has deleted all of her social media.

