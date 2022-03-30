Wale & Spotify Partner Up For Sixth Annual Walemania

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The WWE’s annual Wrestlemania event will be going down this weekend (April 2 & 3) but before those festivities get underway, wrestling enthusiast, Wale is prepping something for Hip-Hop/Wrestling fans as well with the help of the good people over at Spotify.

Wale and Spotify will be partnering up to bring us the sixth annual Walemania event in Dallas, Texas this Thursday (March 31), and to add to the experience, Foot Locker will be releasing exclusive merchandise inspired by the event in the form of some tee-shirts featuring the silhouette of some of your favorite wrestlers. Wale for his part is more than excited to once again bring Walemania to his fans for the first time since 2019 (pandemic caused absence).

“WaleMania has always been a passion of mine because it combines all of my loves into one place during a weekend that I always have the most fun,” said Wale in a statement. “I love doing this for fans of myself and my music as well as the fans of professional wrestling because at the end of the day, I’m one of you too.

He added, “I love that WaleMania has become the unofficial welcome to the big weekend party so I’ve got a few things up my sleeve to make sure this one is unforgettable.”

Walemania is set to take place at The House of Blues and will include The Masked Man Show Live podcast, surprise guests and naturally, a performance from Wale himself. Also expect cameos and appearances from a gang of well known and up-and-coming wrestling stars including AEW’s Swerve Strickland, AEW’s Ricky Starks, IMPACT Wrestling’s Machine Gun Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz, and many others.

Real talk, Walemania might be better than Wrestlemania because those matches set to go down this weekend in the squared ring are struggle as can be.

Will you be checking out Walemania on March 31? Let us know in the comments section below.

