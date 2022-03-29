Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is coming to TV!

According to the announcement, Bardi and her famous family will be making an appearance on Nickelodeon’s ‘Baby Shark: Big Show’ series. Cardi B will make an appearance as the animated character “Sharki B,” who is described as, “the biggest star in the seven seas—but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same;” while Offset will be voicing the character “Offshark,” alongside their three-year-old daughter Kulture who will voice the role of Kulture Shark.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi shared the exciting news in a swipe post that included a screenshot of the news along with a few behind the scene clips, writing, “make sure you guys and your babies check out Me & my family episode on BABYSHARK series on Nicklelodeon !!!!”

In the episode titled “The Seaweed Way,” Baby Shark and William meet the ferociously fun rap icon Sharki B, who is swimming into Carnivore Cove to perform her splash hit dance craze, “The Seaweed Sway.” Sharki asks Baby Shark and William to show her around town before her big concert and perform “The Seaweed Sway” with her on stage that night. As hard as William tries, he keeps messing up the final move of the dance. Luckily, thanks to the help of his friends and his musical icon Sharki, William learns that the true secret to great dancing is doing it his own unique way.

In addition to lending her voice as a character, Cardi B’s “The Seaweed Sway” track will be included in Nick Jr.’s Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way compilation album.

The episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show! featuring Cardi, Offset, and Kulture will premiere on Nickelodeon on April 15.

Check out the trailer below.

Cardi B, Offset & Baby Kulture To Guest Star In ‘Baby Shark: Big Show’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

