Master P Leads Tornado Relief Efforts In Louisiana

Mogul Master P’s impact transcends far beyond the realms of music and business, the New Orleans native has been dedicated to uplifting his city through philanthropy. For his latest social good project, the hometown hero is providing resources and support for New Orleans residents in the aftermath of the horrific tornadoes, Revolt reported.

The serial entrepreneur and philanthropist—whose real name is Percy Miller—has organized relief efforts through his Team Hope Foundation. The charitable organization leads community-focused initiatives aimed at empowering inner-city youth and assisting senior citizens. Miller’s team is on the ground helping with cleanup efforts and providing vulnerable communities with essential items, including his LA Great water and other necessities.

“We are stronger together, and we’re going to get through this,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It’s a blessing to be able to be out there, especially for the elderly. We’re making sure the elderly have wheelchairs, glasses, food, water. I want to thank everybody for supporting us and getting out there and volunteering because without us coming together, this wouldn’t happen so quick.”

According to NBC News, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Jefferson and Orleans parishes. The tornadoes destroyed homes and left thousands without power. “Unfortunately, our people have become all too familiar with rebuilding after tragedy and loss, but it is never easy,” he shared.

Miller has continually stepped up for his community. After Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, he led an effort to ensure residents had access to clean drinking water as boil-water advisories were in effect. During the pandemic, the No Limit Records founder offered free deep-cleaning services for senior citizens through his company Master Clean Life and also provided groceries for the elderly and families in need.

