Twitter Detectives May Have Cracked Telfar’s Secret Bag Collaboration

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Telfar has taken to Instagram to reveal the look of its highly anticipated upcoming release, well kind of.

In their latest post, the culture stapled brand announced a bag collection will be released this week and will be designed with a mystery collaborator. Before Telfar’s secret guest is officially revealed, the special edition bags will release as a blind pre-order. In the caption, Telfar shared that the confidential collaboration bags are “so hot we can’t even show them to you.”

Staying in theme with the secret reveal, those who pre-order won’t be shown the bags until the official release, but that didn’t stop Twitter from attempting to crack the code. A glimpse of the mystery collaboration logo in the teaser video revealed hints of red, while Telfar’s official website provides clues to what the bags look like. A product page for the special Shopper reads: “The iconic Small Shopper in tactical nylon with woven hand straps and removable/adjustable padded shoulder strap to be worn crossbody, around the waist or over the shoulder”–leading to Twitter detectives to share their thoughts that the upcoming surprise collaboration will be with none other than legendary lifestyle brand, Eastpak.

While Telfar has yet to confirm Twitter’s unceremonious reveal, the guess by Fashion Twitter is in line with the previous collaborations including a cozy winter capsule with Ugg and leather, fur, and duck-down puffer bags with Moose Knuckles. All four traditional Telfar styles, with shopping bags ranging from Small to Large as well as the Circle bag, are listed but blurred on the website. Prices for the square bags range from $140 to $198, while the Circle bag is listed at $110.

The blind pre-order will officially open on March 25 at 12 pm EST, with the Medium and Large sizes slated to release on March 31, and the Small and Circle sizes scheduled to drop on April 4 and April 8.

Twitter Detectives May Have Cracked Telfar’s Secret Bag Collaboration was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Black America Web: