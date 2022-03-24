Professor Paul Butler On The Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings [Russ Parr Exclusive]

Professor Paul Butler, Georgetown University Law professor & an MSNBC legal analyst called in to discuss his thoughts on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after two days of vigorous questioning & the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Professor Butler is also the author of Chokehold: Policing Black Men.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST
Listen to the full conversation from the Russ Parr Morning Show and let us know on social media your thoughts on the confirmation as a whole and how Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is handling the whole procession!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Deion Sanders Put 10 NFL Teams On Blast As No-Shows For HBCU Pro Day At Jackson State
- Lawsuit Suggests 32,000 DNA Samples Were Illegally Obtained By The NYPD
- Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther 2’ Will Top Its Predecessor
Also On Black America Web: