7 Young Children OD On Sleeping Pills Handed Out By Unsupervised 7-Year-Old

Anyone with children or young people in their lives knows how important it is to be attentive with them. Unfortunately, sometimes mistakes are made that could lead to any parent’s worst nightmare.

A house full of young children in Virginia sadly had to be rushed to the hospital yesterday after they overdosed on sleeping pills that one of them got ahold of without any supervision.

WTVR in Richmond reports that Hopewell Police responded to a call from 100 South 16th Street to find a one, two, three and four-year-old all unresponsive. Two six-year-olds and a seven-year-old were also found showing signs of sleepiness, with Lt. Cheyenne Casale stating, “They were left unsupervised for a short period of time and one of the kids that had it as a prescription medication got into his prescription medication and shared it with the other children here.”

More info on this unfortunate story below, via 6 News Richmond:

“All seven children were taken to John Randolph Hospital. Since then, the two youngest children were transported to another hospital in serious condition.

‘I don’t know the details of their treatment but some are being transported to other hospitals for further treatment,’ Casale said.

The adult who was supervising the children left to go to a corner store and returned to find the children in the condition they were in. This adult then called 911, according to police.”

Although this will be a situation for the Hopewell Police Department and CPS to determine who’s the blame, it’s hard not to see this as a prime example of what many of us have been taught when it comes to leaving children home alone. At the same time, it’s hard to pass judgement on a situation without all the facts in place. Let us know what you think about this cautionary story.

