Take All Our Money: A Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection Is On The Way

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Twenty-five years ago today (March 9) the Hip-Hop world suffered a devastating loss when the legendary The Notorious B.I.G was gunned down in Los Angeles. And while the King of NY was only two albums into his career his legacy and enormous shadow continues to be felt in pop culture today.

A few weeks after his shocking death, Biggie’s classic sophomore album Life After Death hit shelves and immediately cemented his legacy as a G.O.A.T in the game and to commemorate the album’s release a Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection will soon be available for Biggie fanatics to partake in. Green Web3 company OneOf will be partnering with late-great artist’s estate to compile a NFT collection to be minted on Tezos with a portion of the proceeds going to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

We’re not even into NFT’s like that but we’re definitely going to be scheming on this one.

The idea for a Biggie NFT collection was created Willingie, Inc.’s Elliot Osagie and Voletta’s manager Wayne Barrow and Big’s mother, Voletta Wallace, for one seems to be excited about the creative project.

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” said Voletta Wallace in a statement.

Though there’s not too much info on what exactly will be available at launch, the page is already live for anyone that wants to sign up for updates on the upcoming drop.

Says OneOf COO and co-founder Josh James,”It was an honor to work with Biggie’s estate on a project in celebration of the “incredible legacy” of the Life After Death artist.”

Adds James, “Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come.”

Will you be copping a Biggie NFT whenever it becomes available? Let us know in the comments section below.

Take All Our Money: A Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection Is On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: