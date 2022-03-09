Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Got The Receipts & Ryan Coogler Needs A New Bank

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown Drops Receipts on Latest Rape Allegation Lawsuit

Chris Brown is letting the receipts fly! According to most recent reports the ‘Iffy’ singer has given the Miami Beach Police a slew of evidence that will clear his name! The evidence shows that the latest Jane Doe sexual assault case is not very credible at all.

Do remember, this Jane Doe describes herself as a professional dancer, model, and music artist, and the 32-year old claims Brown drugged and raped her, after a Diddy party in late December 2020. In the $20 million dollar lawsuit, Jane Doe accuses Brown of allegedly raping her after he allegedly served her several drinks.

Brown has maintained his innocence throughout the media whirlwind and yesterday he revealed alleged text messages and audio of the Jane Doe.

The long list of text messages shows the lady moved to Los Angeles soon after the alleged incident and tried to hook up with the ‘Loyal’ singer at least four times in the past year.

Chris Brown is asking for the public to stop believing the validity of these sexual assault lawsuits.

The lawyer initially representing Jane Doe has now withdrawn from the case. Chris Brown is reportedly pursuing legal action against his accuser and is cooperating with the Miami investigation.

Do you think more artists should make sure they ‘keep the receipts’ and hold Jane Doe’s such as this one accountable?

Famous Filmmaker Ryan Coogler Wrongfully Arrested Trying To Withdraw Cash

Bank of America is catching a lot of flack today for accidentally arresting Mr. Black Panther himself! Back in January, award winning director Ryan Coogler went to the bank to withdraw some big racks.

The Black Panther director wore a sweatshirt, black beanie, shades and a COVID 19 face mask. Ryan can be seen giving the bank teller a note on the back of a withdrawal sheet stating,

“I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

Well apparently, the bank teller, a pregnant black woman, found the note quite suspicious and called the cops for an attempted robbery. Reportedly when the cops arrived, they placed Coogler in handcuffs and escorted him out of the bank and they also detained two of his homies that were waiting outside in the car.

After further investigation, the officers concluded that it was all a big misunderstanding and the famous filmmaker was released. The police report states that when the pregnant teller tried to make the transaction on her computer, an alert was triggered. That prompted her to inform her boss that Coogler was attempting to rob the bank, and they called 911. Coogler recently spoke on his bank arrest and said, “This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

So I guess we are moving on too Mr. Coogler. Leave this hard-working man alone so he can get back to making the Black Panther sequel we are all waiting for.

RELATED: Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Sued By Ex Housekeeper For Up To $50 Million

RELATED: ‘I May Destroy You’ Star Michaela Coel Cast In Secret Role For ‘Black Panther 2’

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Got The Receipts & Ryan Coogler Needs A New Bank was originally published on kysdc.com